Olivia Rodrigo became a global superstar in 2021, so naturally, her upcoming 2022 tour has been hotly anticipated. She announced the run of dates a few days ago, and when tickets went on sale today, many fans were left frustrated when they were unable to get any.

After the tickets went on sale, many fans were met with messages about “technical difficulties,” as Business Insider notes, presumably due to overwhelming demand. Indeed, some venues on Rodrigo’s schedule may seem small relative to her level of fame and the level of anticipation for the tour. For example, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre both have a capacity of around 6,000 people. Furthermore, fans were further angered when they saw that resellers were quickly trying to flip Rodrigo tickets for thousands of dollars.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, so much so that Rodrigo has been a trending topic on Twitter for a good portion of the day.

Me thinking I would actually get tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/YLcyxTxyBm — Tresa Chestnut (@tresaa) December 10, 2021

Seeing people actually secure their Olivia Rodrigo Sour tour tickets… pic.twitter.com/QfHnkd9Z4U — Sancheezzzy 🎄 (@Scoby20) December 10, 2021

what is joe biden’s plan to stop Olivia Rodrigo resale at these prices pic.twitter.com/xJxtirvjLz — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) December 10, 2021

Someone's re-selling tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's San Francisco show for $9,000. pic.twitter.com/VtmRLaLhcj — joshua (@joshua_bote) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Rodrigo recently spoke about how inspired she was by a Lorde concert she went to, saying, “I remember going and seeing Lorde’s Melodrama [tour] at the Staples Center, with two of my friends that I’ve grown up with since I was in elementary school, and just balling my eyes out at the experience that she created. She cultivated this whole experience and you could just feel it in your body. The visuals and the sounds and the everything just heightened the album so much for me, and I remember walking out of the Staples Center and being like, ‘I wanna like cultivate an experience for someone like that.’ That’s just like the highest form of art to me, a concert.”

Check out some more reactions to ticket troubles below.

Me waiting in the queue to get Olivia Rodrigo ticket to only find out they’ve been sold out: pic.twitter.com/4HyVfW10ZJ — Sancheezzzy 🎄 (@Scoby20) December 10, 2021

not now sweetie mommy’s fighting 12 year olds in queue for olivia rodrigo sour tour tickets pic.twitter.com/x5vuUCINCp — EMMS IS SEENG LIV (@solarpowerhs) December 10, 2021

anyone who had olivia rodrigo in their top artists or songs on spotify wrapped should automatically be a verified fan with ticketmaster — payton 🤓 (@pay10outof10) December 9, 2021

live footage of me getting olivia rodrigo tickets this morning pic.twitter.com/IwqVGZhk2w — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) December 10, 2021

me at the ticketmaster hq begging the ceo to get me off the waitlist so I can get olivia rodrigo tickets pic.twitter.com/9udUl5fzwy — kay (@bikendallroy) December 9, 2021

what is joe biden’s plan to give us free olivia rodrigo tour tickets — 💭cher IS SEEING OLIVIA 2x (@good4pov) December 8, 2021

olivia rodrigo watching a queue of 40,000 try and get tickets for a 3,500 apollo🥰she needs arenas🥰 pic.twitter.com/nWkpdJF3dG — erin🖤 (@x_erin_) December 10, 2021

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Olivia Rodrigo verified fan sale pic.twitter.com/yVvrzh6Jf4 — Jena ♕ (@_PrincessJena) December 10, 2021