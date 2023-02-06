The first performance of the 2023 Grammys was a firm display of Latin music excellence. Bad Bunny represented his homeland of Puerto Rico well tonight on the Grammys stage. Tonight, the Latin music superstar delivered performances of his hit singles, “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Despues De La Playa” from his Grammy-nominated album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

At the beginning of his performance, Bad Bunny made a grand entrance to the stage, joined by a group of dancers and trombonists, giving the songs an orchestral feel. He sang the intro to “Titi Me Pregunto” as the beat gradually built up. toward the middle, the beat shifted to that of “Despues De La Playa,” during which, several couples took to the stage with Bad Bunny, joining in an epic merengue dance.

Several audience members couldn’t help but dance either. Throughout the performance, the camera panned to Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, and many more, who gave a turn at merengue dancing on the floor.

Tonight, Bad Bunny is up for three Grammys, including the Best Pop Solo Performance award for his song “Moscow Mule,” as well Best Música Urbana Album and the coveted Album Of The Year award for Un Verano Sin Ti.

You can check out the performance above.