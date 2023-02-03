Bad Bunny had a massive 2022 with the release of his No. 1 album Un Verano Sin Ti. The world-dominating rapper is going to have a big 2023 as well, considering he’s performing at The Grammys. In the meantime, he made his first English speech at the Billboard Power 100 Gala while presenting an award to his manager Noah Assad.

“I know my man don’t like this kind of thing, this attention, he don’t like speeches and corny sh*t,” Bad Bunny said. “Me neither, so I will try to be fast.”

“Tonight is a special night, not because my friend Noah is winning this award. It’s more because I’m making my first English speech ever,” he said. “Tonight is a special night because I’m giving a special award to a very special person.”

“This award means a lot to me, the same way that I know my own awards mean a lot to him,” he added. “This award is the proof that I am not working alone. It’s the proof that dreams come true, but never only by yourself. It’s always about teamwork, and I know that no one works like him.”

He continued: “I want to thank him for believing in me… for belief in my dreams and my ambition. And not just belief, but also for making those dreams and that ambition real. Thanks for inspiring me to work harder, to dream bigger, and inspiring me to just be a better person.”