After sharing his “6 Rings” track in honor of Kobe Bryant earlier this year, Bad Bunny continues his strong year with a bit of a surprise. Following the memoriam track, Bunny would later join PartyNextDoor and Drake for a remix of “Loyal” before sharing his Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana album with the world. The album grew to become the highest-charting Spanish language album ever as it debuted at No. 2 on the albums charts, but just a little over 2 months after releasing YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny returns with another album.

Standing as his fourth album, Bad Bunny returns with Las Que No Iban a Salir which translates to The Ones That Were Not Coming Out. The album arrives after he previewed new music during a thrilling Instagram livestream that saw 320,000 viewers at one point along with appearances from Drake and Tory Lanez. Equipped with ten songs, Las Que No Iban a Salir sees guest appearances from Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Gabriela, and Jhay Cortez.

The album arrives a little over a month after Bad Bunny delivered a strong message in their video for “Yo Perreo Sola” song. A song written from a woman’s perspective, Bad Bunny dressed up in drag for the video in order to get the full experience of a woman, letting viewers know at its conclusion: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

Las Que No Iban a Salir is out now via Rimas Entertainment. Get it here.