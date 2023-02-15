Bad Bunny has shared the video for “Ojitos Lindos,” a fan favorite from his Grammy Award-winning album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

In the video for the Bomba Estéreo-assisted track, Bunny is seen going on dates with several women in Puerto Rico. However, he can’t get over a special woman with the “ojitos lindos,” which means “beautiful little eyes” in Spanish.

After dropping off a montage of dates in their homes, Bunny drives off into the dark. He seems heartbroken, hinting that he is still not over his ex.

He then gets into a car wreck, and the screen fades to black.

In the next clip, he wakes up in a hospital, and is later greeted by his most loyal companion.

Nearly a year after its release, Un Verano Sin Ti continues to provide iconic music moments. During his acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammys for the Best Musica Urbana Album award, he revealed that making this album was a process that came naturally to him.

“I just made it, this album, with love and passion,” he said. “And when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier, and life is easier.”

You can watch the video for “Ojitos Lindos” above.