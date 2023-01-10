There’s just no stopping Latin superstar Bad Bunny. If fans thought they saw a lot of the rapper/singer in 2022, they might want to brace themselves for what’s coming in 2023. After weeks of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that the “Tití Me Preguntó” rapper will headline Coachella this year on Friday, April 14, and Friday, April 21. This makes the musician the first-ever Latin artist to do so.

At this point, it is probably easier to list what he hasn’t accomplished. As there’s a long laundry list of accolades or historical achievements under his belt, including being the most nominated Latin artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, breaking the Disney film Encanto soundtrack’s Billboard record for the most weeks logged, being the first Latin artist named artist of the year by Apple Music, and more.

Other Latin artists on the lineup include Becky G, Rosalía, Kali Uchis, Eladio Carrión, and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.

https://twitter.com/coachella/status/1612903085625741312/photo/1

This year’s festival is set for the weekends of April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club. Pre-sale for tickets starts on Friday, January 13, at 11 a.m. PT. For more information about tickets, visit the Coachella website.

