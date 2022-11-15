The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced today (November 15). Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is making history with his nomination for Album Of The Year. He is the most-nominated Latin artist followed by Spanish pop star Rosalía.

Bad Bunny received three Grammy Award nominations this year. His blockbuster LP Un Verano Sin Ti is up for Album Of The Year. The nomination marks the first time in Grammy history that a Spanish-language album competes in the category. Bad Bunny faces competition from heavy-hitters like Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. He has the sole Spanish-language track in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for “Moscow Mule.” Un Verano Sin Ti is also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album. Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Farruko round out the category.

HISTORIC! Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has been nominated for “Album Of The Year” at the 2023 Grammy Awards. #GRAMMYs — It’s the first time in the history of the awards that a Spanish-language album competes in the category. 🏝️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TdPS1D6AH8 — Access Bad Bunny ☀️🌊❤️ (@AccessBadBunny) November 15, 2022

Rosalía also received two Grammy Award nominations. She is up for Best Music Film for the TikTok performance of her Motomami album. The LP is up for Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album. Rosalía faces competition from Cimafunk, Jorge Drexler, Mon Laferte, Gaby Moreno, and Fito Paez.

Brazilian singer Anitta is proudly representing Latin music in the Best New Artist Category. On her album Versions Of Me, she sang in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. Her competition includes Mexican-American singer Omar Apollo, who also sang partly in Spanish on his LP Ivory.

Queen of Brazil AND The Grammys! Congrats to @anitta for her Best New Artist nomination! pic.twitter.com/xAqtLVd1ly — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) November 15, 2022

Christina Aguilera is competing for Best Latin Pop Album for her self-titled Spanish-language LP. She faces competition from Colombian pop stars Sebastián Yatra and Camilo. Panamanian legend Rubén Blades and Fonseca are also up for the award. In the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category, Mexican-American singer Chiquis is a first-nominee for her Abeja Reina album. Her competition includes Christian Nodal, Marco Antonio Solís, Los Tigres Del Norte, and Natalia Lafourcade.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 5, 2023. For a full list of the nominations, click here.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.