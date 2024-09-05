Former US President Barack Obama has a nuanced legacy, a large chunk of which involves his elite list-making. In August, Obama revealed his 2024 Summer Playlist, and Charli XCX’s “365” made the cut.

Obama has ardently and repeatedly defended against rumors that he doesn’t actually consume the songs, movies, and books that make his annual lists, and he did it again on the I’ve Had It Podcast.

Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan asked Obama, “Had it or hit it: Brat summer?” Obama didn’t flinch before responding, “Hit it! I just put out my playlist, and ‘365’ is on it, and it is a great album. So, I — people question sometimes whether I’m actually listening to all this music. As I’ve testified before, I am. Charli XCX, she knows what she’s doing.”

“365” is the closing track on Brat, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Charli XCX subsequently released a deluxe version as well as the “Guess” remix featuring Billie Eilish.

And while Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris unofficially (but officially) adopted the Brat aesthetic for her campaign, Charli bid her iconic Brat era “goodbye forever” earlier this week.

Watch the full I’ve Had It Podcast episode with Obama above.