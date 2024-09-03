In the rap space, Megan Thee Stallion‘s Hot Girl Summer and Saweetie‘s Icy Girl Winter were adapted as seasonal staples. Charli XCX‘s Brat Summer has been the fixture for the pop girlies.

Even though fall doesn’t arrive for a few more weeks, the “Guess” singer is ready to move on. Today (September 2), Charli XCX announced the era’s death. On X (formerly Twitter), Charli XCX eulogized the beloved trend, writing: “Goodbye forever Brat summer.”

Although Charli XCX seems to be down with Brat Summer, her supporters have other thoughts. “I’M IN DENIAL, brat summer is forever,” wrote one user.

“Goodbye, BRAT summer Guess we’ll have to wait until next year to unleash our inner brat again. Time to dust off the tiaras and get serious… or at least pretend to,” penned another.

“She also said lying is brat, so she’s lying it’s not over,” chimed another referring to Charli XCX’s mischievous confession.

“Brat summer is over? Guess it’s time for ‘Mature Fall’… or ‘Responsible Winter,’ maybe,” asked one user.

However, others were fine with killing off the viral movement that has crossed over into politics. “Thank Jesus it’s over,” wrote one user.

Supporters shouldn’t fret as Charli XCX did tell Vulture during their sit down that she has another “full-length other project” ready to go, and “it’s definitely in the bratosphere.”