Former President Obama has shared his latest summer playlist, and of course, he’s all-in on Brat Summer too. This year’s list includes new fan favorites from the likes of Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, and of course, Charli XCX, but it also has quite a few throwbacks, as well. “No Diggity” from Blackstreet makes an appearance, as does “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting” from jazz great Charles Mingus and “How Do U Want It” from the late, great Tupac Shakur.

But, a big part of Obama’s appeal has been that he’s an older guy who keeps up with the times, and as per usual, he certainly does seem to have his ear to the streets — or at least, the algorithms. From Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, he’s got “Chihiro”; from Charli XCX’s unlikely political favorite, “365.” Shaboozey’s J-Kwon-sampling “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is a no-brainer, as is Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

However, there are also some surprises here. Rising British rapper Enny appears with her 2023 single “Charge It,” as does Saweetie’s newest single, “My Best.” R&B stars H.E.R. and Cleo Sol both appear (both songs are throwbacks from their catalogs, with “Process” and “Why Don’t You” representing their respective artists). But lest you think that golden ear is turning to tin, Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” also appears to keep things up to date.

You can see Mr. Obama’s full summer playlist below.