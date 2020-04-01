Bazzi Celebrates Two Years With His Girlfriend On The Romantic ‘Renee’s Song’

Bazzi and his girlfriend, Australian model Renee Herbert, are celebrating their two-year anniversary. Now the singer has commemorated the occasion with a new song, the appropriately titled “Renee’s Song.” Bazzi begins the brief, gentle, and guitar-led track with romantic lyrics: “There’s a song I like to sing / It says your name, I love the ring / So come here, so come here / I may be broken by my past / But I know my worst days, they won’t last.”

Sharing the song on social media, Bazzi wrote, “dear renee, i wrote a song for you – through everything weve been through, i hope this makes you feel special. happy two year baby X.” He followed that up today with another tweet, writing, “my love – you’ve stood by my side through everything for two years. i wrote this for you & i hope you feel like the only girl in the world today…” In December, Herbert celebrated the anniversary of meeting Bazzi, writing on Instagram, “2 years ago today I met you. There’s no one in the world like you, you fill my life with so much love and happiness. Love u bestfriend.”

dear renee i wrote a song for you – through everything weve been through, i

hope this makes you feel special. happy two year baby X ‘Renee’s Song’ tomorrow 12pm PST pic.twitter.com/R9uggqtZcF — bazzi (@bazzi) March 31, 2020

my love – you’ve stood by my side through everything for two years. i wrote this for you & i hope you feel like the only girl in the world today… ‘Renee’s Song’ out everywhere x pic.twitter.com/GpiqPx1nOd — bazzi (@bazzi) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Bazzi recently offered an update on how his self-quarantine is going, writing earlier this month, “it’s going good. still adjusting to staying inside all day and the anxiety that comes with that lol but just rekindled my love for the office so i’m watching it for the 4th time.”

it’s going good. still adjusting to staying inside all day and the anxiety that comes with that lol but just rekindled my love for the office so i’m watching it for the 4th time 😂 — bazzi (@bazzi) March 24, 2020

Listen to “Renee’s Song” above.

Bazzi is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.