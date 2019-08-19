Getty Image

In a post-Drake world, a pop star like Bazzi feels inevitable — but the best part about the 21-year-old hip-hop-adjacent crooner is that he doesn’t take his place in the pop world for granted. His second full-length release, a mixtape called Soul Searching, came out earlier this month and is full of songs that are full of both hope and gratitude about his newfound success as a rising pop star.

Andrew Bazzi is a Virgo (yes, like Beyonce) who moved to Los Angeles as a teen after spending several years uploading covers to Youtube. Growing up as a Lebanese-American in Dearborn, Michigan — Bazzi’s father was an immigrant from Lebanon and his mother is American— he was musical from a young age, learning to play Arabic instruments like the oud and guitar as a kid. Accruing a massive following on the now-defunct video platform Vine, Bazzi eventually caught the eye of Atlantic Records, who scooped him up in the fall of 2017 after a viral smash on Snapchat turned his syrupy breakout single “Mine” into a Billboard hit that peaked at No. 11.

Both Vine and Snapchat success stories might be things of the past, but Bazzi is continually proving he is riding the wave of the future, parlaying his first single into opening slots on major pop tour for the likes of Justin Timberlake and Camila Cabello. Not an avid Snapchat or Vine user, the first time I heard a Bazzi song was when Camila Cabello hopped on a remix of “Beautiful,” a song that also caught my ear for this straightforwardly horny couplet “The way that Gucci looks on you amazing / But nothing can compare to when you’re naked.” Borrowing liberally from hip-hop’s tendency to invoke luxury brands, Bazzi flips the trope on its head by dismissing the Gucci in a tongue-in-cheek way, an interesting songwriting twist that makes the chorus of the song stand out.