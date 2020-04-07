Bazzi Celebrates Two Years Of Love In His Romantic ‘Renee’s Song’ Video

To kick off April, Bazzi decided to share “Renee’s Song,” an ode to his girlfriend, Australian model Renee Herbert, and a celebration of their two-year anniversary. Now he has shared a visual for the tender track, and it’s a loving look back on the time they’ve spent together so far. The video is a compilation of clips from over the course of their relationship, and it features footage of them taking a bath, playing basketball, painting, and otherwise basking in their mutual admiration.

When releasing the song, Bazzi wrote on Twitter, “There’s a lot of craziness in the world going on right now, and i’m lucky you’ve put up with me for 2 years of it. all of my mistakes and insecurities and you still find a way to make me feel loved. […] i made this song for you in hawaii a few months back and have held onto it a bit for you. i hope this makes you feel special today. […] this song just gives me the feeling i think the world needs right now. […] thanks for putting up with me for two years, through everything – it’s been beautiful. happy two year. here is your song RENEES SONG.”

Watch the “Renee’s Song” video above.

