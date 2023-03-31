Bebe Rexha is sharing another preview of her forthcoming studio album, Bebe, with her latest song, “Call On Me.” On a similar note to her previous, ’70s-influenced “Heart Wants What It Wants” record single, this latest carries on the club energy.

“All through the night, like a bird in flight / Under the moonlight, caressing me right / God only knows how long I’ve waited for this / It’s been the longest time,” Rexha opens the song.

“You never made me feel like heaven / Never made me feel this high / If I need a lover, someone to hold me / Satisfy all my needs / If I need a lover, someone to save me / Someone to set me free / I’d call on me,” she adds, taking on a self-reliant tone in the wake of someone not being able to be there for her.

Earlier this week, Rexha made a serious record as the longest-charting female artist on Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic chart at 38 weeks. She also holds the lead for the longest female on the Hot Country chart at 50 weeks.

As she gears up for her Bebe album dropping April 28, Rexha is set to hit the road this spring for her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour. More information, along with a complete list of dates, is available here.

Listen to Bebe Rexha’s “Call On Me” above.

