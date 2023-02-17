Bebe Rexha is back, and she’s jamming to a brand new beat. On her latest single, “Heart What It Wants,” she has come to terms that she is fed up with her partner, and is on a mission to find joy on her own.

On the track, Rexha delivers breezy, pop vocals, over a groovy, disco-inspired track, ready to hit the dancefloor and open a new chapter in her life.

“‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ is about the time in relationships where you fall out of love with your partner,” said Rexha in a statement. “It’s an anthem about wanting what you want and not being apologetic for it. It could be anything you feel conflicted about wanting and not specific to romance.”

She continued, saying, “At a place in life after a pandemic where sad songs are of the past, I just want everyone to have a good time.”

In the song’s video, she is seen filming a video audition, channeling the likes of Madonna and Cher as she basks in her newfound confidence. Later, she is joined on the dancefloor by an equally stylish and eclectic dancing crew.

You can check out the video for “Heart Wants What It Wants” above.

