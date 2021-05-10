Is society evolves, it seems mental health and the upkeep of it become a more and more important and valued topic. For example, May is Mental Health Month and the Child Mind Institute has launched “Getting Better Together,” which they describe as “a campaign featuring inspiring, homemade videos from celebrities sharing their personal stories to support kids who are especially struggling during the pandemic and lend a powerful voice to help eliminate stigma, inspire hope, and encourage kids to ask for help.” Now, they’ve gotten Bebe Rexha on board.

Rexha shared a quick video for the campaign, in which she touches on her own mental health journey and offers suggestions for those having a tough time. She says, “I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression and mental illness since I was super young and it’s something I’m very vocal about. And the one thing that has gotten me through is definitely therapy and talking to friends and family and music. So if you’re going through a rough time right now and you really need somebody to speak to, especially during this pandemic, I would highly suggest a therapist, working out, meditating, talking to friends, painting, riding a bike, or even going for a walk.”

The organization describes itself on its website, “The Child Mind Institute is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Our teams work every day to deliver the highest standards of care, advance the science of the developing brain and empower parents, professionals and policymakers to support children when and where they need it most.”

Watch Rexha’s video above.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.