Mexican-American singer Becky G has some questions for a devilish lover in the video for her new song, “Como Diablos.” A pleading corrido, “Como Diablos” finds Becky demanding to know, “¿Por qué diablos fue que tú te fuiste?” which means “Why the hell did you leave?” as she notes that she gave more than asked but ended up alone while her paramour went on to find happiness despite her own anguish.

The song is the lead single from Becky’s upcoming album, Encuentros, which she announced today. The album is set for release on October 10 via Kemosabe Records/Sony Music Latin/RCA Records. Of the video, which was shot in a junkyard in Monterrey, the singer said in an interview with Rolling Stone, “It’s about how internalizing your emotions turns into this power that’s inward, but also how that translates outward. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an anger that is explosive, but it can still have this vibration that causes the ground to shake… And me being a little chaparrita, I loved this interpretation of strength.”

She says she experimented on the album, Encuentros, with each song reminding her of the memory balls from the Pixar film, Inside Out. In addition to releasing the album in October, she’ll be hitting the road for her Casa Gomez: Otro Capítulo tour, hitting 14 stops in cities like Milwaukee, San Antonio, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, and San Diego, playing songs from her album Esquinas. You can find more information here.

You can watch the “Como Diablos” video above.

