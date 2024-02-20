Spring is coming up, with the first official day of the new season being March 19. That means summer is coming, which means festival season is near. In recent months, fests have been unveiling their lineups, and we have another one today (February 20): Baja Beach Fest.

The 2024 edition of the annual event is set to go down from August 9 to 11 in Rosarito Beach, Mexico (which is barely across the border and just over a three-hour drive from Los Angeles, for reference). Headlining the three-day, 18-plus, reggaeton- and Latin-focused fest are Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida, and Kali Uchis. Becky G, Yandel, Mora, Jhayco, Sech, Latin Mafia, Xavi, Jowell Y Randy, De La Ghetto, Alvaro Diaz, Snow The Product, and more.

When it comes to passes, prospective attendees can currently join a waitlist via the Baja Beach Fest website. Their are four tiers of three-day pass: 3-Day GA at $459, 3-Day GA+ at $629, 3-Day VIP at $959, and 3-Day La Playa at $2,059, with no hidden fees attached to any of those prices.

The beachside fest has a lot to offer beyond the music as a press release notes, “During the festival, the town comes alive with merchants, surfing, ATV riding, horseback riding, and other beach activities, street food, and more, creating a party atmosphere that extends for blocks in either direction.”