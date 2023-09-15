Last year, we celebrated ten years of Becky G. The 26-year-old “La Nena” singer is a staple of Latin music and she recently announced her third studio album Esquinas arriving later this month. The single “Querido Abuelo” is out now.

“Querido Abuelo” is a song for her late grandfather that turns to gratitude instead of grief, honoring the role he played in her life before he passed.

About Esquinas, she wrote a heartfelt post on social media. Read the statement, translated by Instagram:

“I could not be more excited to share the cover for my new album ‘ESQUINAS’ and announce that it will officially be yours on 9/28. This album is inspired by my roots and the music I’ve been listening to since I was a kid, but it also has a touch of my flow (as always!). This project means a lot to me, it’s been a way to review memories so I can show them a little more about who I am. My wish is to help you remember that it’s never too late to learn more from your roots and that yes we can be from here AND there! I hope you guys love him as much as I do.”

Watch the video for “Querido Abuelo” above.

Esquinas is out 9/28 via RCA. Find more information here.