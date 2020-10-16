20-year-old New Zealand singer Benee is basking in her breakout success. Her song “Supalonely” went viral on TikTok, earned a Platinum certification, and even caught the attention of Elton John. Now, following a handful of EPs, Benee is ready to release her debut album.

The singer announced her first full-length album Friday. Titled Hey U X, the 13-track effort boasts guest verses from big-name artists like Grimes, Flo Milli, and Lily Allen. Speaking to Uproxx ahead of her debut album’s announcement, Benee described how her first LP will take a different direction from her previous EPs.

“I think with this album, I haven’t really held back on experimenting with genres and even lyrics,” Benee said. “Maybe I would have been more hesitant to do some of the things that I’ve done on this album in my previous bodies of work. [..] I feel like some people who like my other stuff are going to hate this because it’s pretty different, but I had a lot of fun making it.”

Check out Benee’s Hey U X album art and tracklist below.

1. “Happen To Me”

2. “Same Effect”

3. “Sheesh” feat. Grimes

4. “Supalonely” feat. Gus Dapperton

5. “Snail”

6. “Plain” feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli

7. “Kool”

8. “Winter”

9. “A Little While”

10. “Night Garden” feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar

11. “All The Time” feat. Muroki

12. “If I Get To Meet You”

13. “C U”

Lily Allen is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Hey U X is out 11/13 via Republic. Pre-order it here.