We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship, as the pair first started dating in June 2023. Blanco has of course spent some time thinking about his future, and his vision includes children, as he conveyed in a May 14 interview with Howard Stern.

When Stern speculated that Blanco doesn’t “have room for kids” in his life, Blanco pushed back enthusiastically, saying that having children is his “next goal.” He added, “I have a ton of god kids, I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Stern then jokingly tried to get Blanco to propose to Gomez on air, and after laughing it off, Blanco continued, “When I look at her, I do say… I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.'”

In an April interview, Blanco revealed that it took him a while to realize that he had fallen for Gomez, saying, “I was the last one to know. It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.'”