Selena Gomez has been hard at work. Between appearing on television in Only Murders In The Building and launching the Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot, running a massive beauty company, and more, she has managed to jump back in the studio to start a new album also. Here’s what to know about it so far.

Is Selena Gomez Releasing A New Album In 2024? It has not been officially confirmed whether Gomez’s new album will arrive in 2024, but fans have remained hopeful. Gomez has also discussed working on it during a ton of her interviews over the past year. “The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” she shared with Vanity Fair about what to expect. When Will Selena Gomez’s New Album Come Out? Right now, there is no set release date for Gomez’s new album.

Does Selena Gomez’s New Album Have A Tracklist? Selena Gomez’s new album does not have a tracklist out at the moment. Did Selena Gomez Release A Single For Her New Album? So far, she has released two from her upcoming album it seems. The first one titled “Single Soon” is an independent anthem that dropped back in September of 2023. Gomez has since followed this up with “Love On,” which dropped just a few days ago. Gomez did do a recent interview with Rolling Stone, though, where she seemed to hint at the fact that her album might go in a different direction than these singles. “I guess it’s safe to say that ‘Single Soon’ and ‘Love On’ might not be really reflective of the project that I’m working on,” she shared. “They are in spirit, but I’m excited to explore more styles of music, and I think people will hopefully be surprised by the contrast. I like releasing songs that I love and I care about. I just released them into the world and later comes the full album.”

Will Selena Gomez’s New Album Have Features? No features have been confirmed for Gomez’s new album. What Is The Album Cover For Selena Gomez’s New Album? The album cover for Gomez’s album has yet to be revealed.