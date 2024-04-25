Benny Blanco wears many hats. An artist, a songwriter, a producer, and now a chef. Next week, Blanco will release his cookbook Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

Though Blanco has worked behind the scenes for over 15 years, he’s been very much under the spotlight in recent time. From his active TikTok presence, his appearances on FXX’s Dave, public appearances with his girlfriend, singer and actress Selena Gomez.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Blanco opened up about his relationship with Gomez. He revealed he realized he was in love with Gomez during a recording session. The two officially began dating last June.

“I was the last one to know,” he says. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, Wait, I’m in love.”

The two had first met each other about a decade before. Blanco has co-written on some of Gomez’s biggest hits, including “Same Old Love” and “Single Soon.”

Gomez and Blanco both appear in Blanco’s video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also features reggaeton and Latin music hitmakers Tainy and J Balvin.

Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends hits shelves 4/30.