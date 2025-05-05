Benson Boone is fresh off a major weekend with his performances on Saturday Night Live. He has plenty of good weekends ahead of him, too: Today (May 5), he announced the American Heart Tour, in support of his upcoming album American Heart.

The 29 new shows run from August to October and see him hitting just about every major North American city. Tickets go on sale starting with an American Express pre-sale starting May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, then a special fan pre-sale on May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, then the general on-sale on May 9 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Boone’s website.

Find the dates, including previously announced shows, below.