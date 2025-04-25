Since his breakout single “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone has become a pop music fixture. But Boone’s ubiquitousness seems to have ruffled a few feathers online. Well, his haters are in for a rough summer.

Today (April 25), Benson Boone shared his latest American Heart single, “Mystical Magical,” a track destined for radio domination.

Although the shimmering new song was initially premiered during Boone’s Coachella 2025 set, supporters outside of the Empire Polo Club grounds couldn’t truly grasp its sparkling energy.

“Once you know what my love’s gonna feel like / Nothing else will feel right / You can feel like / Moonbeam ice cream, taking off your blue jeans / Dancing at the movies / Cause it feels so / Mystical, magical / Oh, baby, ’cause once you know / Once you know / My love is so mystical, magical,” he sings.

Just as his stage costumes shine, so does Boone’s emotional vulnerability making him the perfect heartthrob. Thanks to the production insight of Evan Blair, “Mystical Magical” avoids the pitfalls of most gloom and doom hopeless romantic tunes. Instead, “Mystical Magical” feels like the jittery butterflies in your stomach after locking eyes with a crush.

Watch Benson Boone’s new lyric video for “Mystical Magical” above.

American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.