Benson Boone has all the makings of a pop heartthrob. From the luscious locks and chiseled abs to his lover boy song lyrics, the “Mystical Magical” singer has a flock of women vying for a chance to be his lady.

But yesterday (May 3) during his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Boone temporarily had his eyes locked in on one specific women–the evening’s guest host Quinta Brunson.

After being introduced by Brunson, Boone began his performance of American Heart single “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” with daredevil backflip off a stage prop. Impressed by the by move, Brunson smiled in full approval. Seeing Brunson’s reaction Boone leaned into the movement by serenading her during the track’s opening verse.

“I’m sorry I’m here for someone else / But it’s good to see your face / And I really hope you’re doing well / I hope you’re doing well,” sang Boone.

Fans have already found themselves emotionally investigating in what could potentially come for the interaction. However, the brief camera moment appeared to be nothing more than an innocent move from a master showman in the making.

Watch Benson Boone’s performance of “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” on Saturday Night Live above.

American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.