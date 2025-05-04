Next month, ⁣ Benson Boone’s album American Heart will hit streaming platforms. During Coachella 2025, the “Beautiful Things” singer made the formal announcement while previewing its single.

With “Mystical Magical” now official available across platform music sites, Boone took the tune up a notch for his Saturday Night Live rendition.

For his second performance as musical guests, Boone and his orchestra added a little razzle-dazzle to the already shimmering single. With a simple stage set, supporting musicians in a crispy all white uniform and an arc of flashing neon lights, Boone easily stood out among the crowd set. Dressed in what appeared to be an abstract velvet maroon matching set, Boone’s ensemble was just as smooth as his vocal delivery.

Boone has become known for his high-flying moves live in concert. So, to give viewers a piece of his performance signature, Boone hit a flawless flip mid-note then went straight back into the colorful performance. Although Boone’s theatrics were rather pulled back in comparison to his past sets (at the 2025 Grammys for example), what supporters at home did quickly grab onto was his gentler side as he showed off his inner hopeless romantic.

Watch Benson Boone’s performance of “Mystical Magical” on Saturday Night Live above.

American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.