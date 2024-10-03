Benson Boone has been a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, peaking at No. 2 with “Beautiful Things.” In April, Boone released Fireworks & Rollerblades, his debut album, and he kicked off his supporting Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour on September 24.

On Monday, September 30, Boone took the ICON Festival Stage in Cincinnati, Ohio and left the venue while wearing American flag-print speedo, a backpack, cowboy boots, and sunglasses.

Boone posted a video showing him leaving while wearing the swimming briefs, and Pop Crave reposted a fan-taken video in which Boone salutes his screaming fans and casually walks across the street.

“CINCINNATI [yellow heart emoji],” Boone captioned his Instagram carousel. “One of the best crowds I’ve ever had the privilege of hearing. Never change. I will remember last night for the rest of my life [hand-heart emoji].”

Boone’s tour will next be staged in Durant, Oklahoma on Thursday, October 3, and he has North American, European, UK, Australian, and New Zealand shows scheduled through January 2025. In other words, there is still plenty of time for this to become Boone’s standard concert exit throughout his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour. If there is a next time, he should replace the boots with rollerblades.

See all of Boone’s remaining dates here.