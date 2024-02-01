Benson Boone has become a rising presence in the pop world, with his song “ Beautiful Things ” taking over Spotify’s Top 50 USA songs chart — peaking at No. 5 on the chart dated January 31 . For those who are just discovering Boone’s music, here’s what to know when it comes to his origins.

Who Is Benson Boone? Meet The “Beautiful Things” Singer

Since Boone started releasing music through TikTok in 2021, he has built a pretty big following with over 1.5 million keeping track of his account. He did try auditioning for American Idol but wound up withdrawing from the competition.

Still, things worked out in his favor, as he was signed to Night Street Records, the label created by Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. In October of 2021, he then released his debut single, “Ghost Town.”

This was eventually followed by “Room For 2” in February 2022, along with his first EP, Walk Me Home…, dropping in May. Last year, he put out a second EP titled Pulse, which featured singles like “Sugar Sweet” and “What Was.”

As for “Beautiful Things,” Boone began teasing the track on social media in December of 2023, before officially releasing it last month. In just a few weeks since the song dropped, it has become a success, with over 40 million streams on Spotify. (His biggest streaming hit is the 2022 single “In The Stars,” which has over half a billion Spotify streams.)

For more of a glimpse of Boone’s career, view Uproxx’s TikTok video below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.