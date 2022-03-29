All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

As spring settles in, the pop world has been blossoming with new releases. Charli XCX surprised us all with a deluxe version of the bombastic Crash that was released just last week, and Wallows, most known for their simmering collaboration with Clairo “Are You Bored Yet?,” unveiled Tell Me That It’s Over, the follow-up to 2019’s catchy Nothing Happens. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Beabadoobee — “Talk” Beabadoobee, who rose instantly with her hit with Powfu “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head),” released her debut album Fake It Flowers in 2020, which showed her moving in an alt-rock direction. Her new song “Talk” maintains that edge while still bubbling with infectious energy. Wallows — “Marvelous” On “Marvelous,” Wallows go all-in on optimism, declaring: “We know that we could be anything we want to be,” against sputtering, buoyant rhythms. It’s a completely healthy love song, which is rare, encouraging confidence over insecurity in a way that’s both inspiring and danceable.

Charli XCX — “Sorry If I Hurt You” It’s practically impossible to talk about pop these days without mentioning Charli XCX. The deluxe tracks on Crash prove her skill at churning out unforgettable anthems, and this track impressively balances the weight of pain with uplifting electronic landscapes. Tate McRae — “Chaotic” This new piano ballad from Tate McRae is about the pain of having your pain recognized. Her vocals are sincere and hesitant as her friend notices her sadness: “You said it looks like I’ve been going through hell / How did you know? How could you tell?” It’s as cathartic and stunning as it is tragic.

Christina Perri — “Evergone” Christina Perri has a knack for songs about heartbreak. What this track, “Evergone,” does so well is maintain hope in the face of it. Despite the ending of a relationship, she sings of the way love is infinite: “In the songs we sing and the ones we leave / We carry on / But no one is ever gone.” Maren Morris — “Humble Quest” Texas-native genre-blender Maren Morris is not trying to get ahead of herself on “Humble Quest”; it sounds like, for once, she’s learning to find a pace at which she’s comfortable moving. It’s a spiritual journey she’s on, and her determined vocals against twangy guitars that intensify throughout the song showcase her excitement to move forward in life.

24kGoldn, Travis Barker – “In My Head” “Mood” singer 24kGoldn teamed up with Travis Barker to give his already-catchy anthems even more of a kick. The three-minute track is about being so deep in an infatuation that it makes you regret finding this person in the first place: “Ain’t a secret, you my weakness, shouldn’t-a let you in,” he raps. Mxmtoon — “Sad Disco” “Sad Disco” by Mxmtoon is the exhilarating soundtrack to a Friday night alone. “It’s a song meant to make you find joy in the quiet, to emulate that feeling of being alone in your bedroom, blasting music through a pair of headphones in the middle of the night,” she said, and it absolutely achieves this amazing goal.