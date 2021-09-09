24KGoldn, the San Francisco-born hitmaker halfway responsible for the No. 1 single “Mood” (along with Iann Dior), dropped by Uproxx Studios recently to detail his rise to “The Top” with an upbeat, melodic performance for UPROXX Sessions. Bedecked in tie-dye and oozing youthful charm, the easygoing 20-year-old lays out a lighthearted performance of the opener from his March debut album El Dorado.

In 2020, 24KGoldn was selected to be one of XXL’s Freshman Class after fan voting helped him land the coveted 10th spot. That same month, “Mood” first charted before rising to the No. 1 position on the Hot 100, where it remained for eight non-consecutive weeks. 24KGoldn followed up in 2021 with the Columbia Records debut El Dorado, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and has to date racked up a gold certification from the RIAA (500,000 equivalent sales). He’s due to go on his tour for the album beginning in November.

Watch 24KGoldn’s melodic UPROXX Sessions performance of “The Top” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.