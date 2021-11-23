All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some buzzworthy releases. Adele returned with her first album in six years, Taylor Swift managed to make one of her sad songs even sadder, and Kacey Musgraves officially released a cover of a Coldplay classic. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Adele — “Woman Like Me” This week was dominated by the release of Adele’s hotly anticipated album, 30, which encompasses a range of the singer’s emotions following her divorce. Adele’s track “Woman Like Me” became a quick fan-favorite on the album, as it’s an empowering survey of her self-worth after the breakup. Adele sings of being the best woman her former partner could ever find while calling him out for being “lazy” and complacent. Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) Taylor’s version of her album Red debuted at No. 1 this week. So to celebrate, the singer decided to lean into “sad girl autumn” by releasing yet another version of her song “All Too Well” after the internet was buzzing with her previous 10-minute rendition. The new version of “All Too Well” is also 10 minutes long, but trades in an acoustic guitar for a mournful piano, playing on the lyrics’ melancholia.

Kacey Musgraves — “Fix You” Coldplay may have just released an album, but their 2005 track “Fix You” remains one of their most popular songs. This week, Kacey Musgraves put her own tender spin on the emotional track in order to bring awareness to the struggle of farmers in America in partnership with Chipotle. “I reimagined Coldplay’s classic song ‘Fix You; for [Chipotle’s] new film about the struggles facing the next generation of family farmers in America,” Musgraves said. “To be able to make music while supporting such a great cause means a lot to me.” FKA Twigs — “Measure Of A Man” Feat. Central Cee Returning with a new track following her well-received 2019 album Magdalena, FKA Twigs teams up with British rapper Central Cee for the cinematic tune “Measure Of A Man.” The song is touched with an almost theatrical playfulness as FKA Twigs leans on her far-reaching vocals before up-and-comer Central Cee fires off a swaggering verse.

100 Gecs — “MeMeMe” Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs made a big splash with their 2019 debut album 1000 Gecs, and now they’re back with another genre-defying tune. “MeMeMe” pulls influences from genres like pop-punk, ska, industrial, and electro-pop for a wildly energetic anthem that sheds a little light on the musicians’ personal lives. Fletcher — “Cherry” Feat. Hayley Kiyoko Fletcher teamed up with fellow pop singer Hayley Kiyoko for the blissed-out anthem “Cherry.” The irresistibly seductive track is an ode to finding love in unexpected places. “It’s the curiosity you have about someone before you’re intimate with them and kind of wondering what it would be like,” Fletcher said. “When I was creating it I couldn’t get the idea out of my head of having Hayley Kiyoko on it. We then went into the studio together and made it a million times better. It’s a moment for the girls gays and theys.”

Kaytranada — “Intimidated” Feat. HER After dropping a handful of singles over the last year, Kaytranada returns in an official capacity with his three-track EP Intimidated. The project’s shimmering title track is one of the stand-out numbers on the project and features vocals by Grammy Award-winning artist HER. The song’s clapping beat offers the perfect atmospheric backdrop to showcase HER’s heart-tugging vocals as she sings of making the most of night with her love interest. Glaive — “Prick” Rising hyperpop star Glaive fired off the honest new song “Prick” this week. The gleaming track is Glaive’s version of a breakup song. He gets honest about his shortcomings in a relationship while the airy instrumentals offer a juxtaposition to Glaive’s lyrics. “Sonically, this song feels like a step forward for me,” the singer said. “I recorded it in July and it’s since gone on to become my favorite song I’ve ever made.”