All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

While many are winding down for the holidays this week, there were still a number of hip-swinging best new pop releases that can’t be missed. Diplo teamed up with Leon Bridges for a soulful single, Tayla Parx delivered a slow-burning Christmas tune, and Mike Posner returned with an impactful LP. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Diplo — “Horizon” Feat. Leon Bridges Though Diplo already had a prolific year between his Major Lazer and Snake Oil LPs, the producer managed to fit in one last collaboration before the end of the year. Teaming up with Texas crooner Leon Bridges, the two released “Horizon” as a fluttering reflection on unrequited love. Tayla Parx — “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas Song” Following the release of her shimmering sophomore album Coping Mechanisms, Tayla Parx returns with a heartwarming Christmas anthem. Over a shuffling beat, Parx sings of finally being able to spend the holiday season with the one she loves.

Mike Posner — “Weaponry” Feat. Jessie J Mike Posner dropped the surprise album Operation: Wake Up this week, a devastating reflection on his father’s brain tumor diagnosis. The LP as a whole confronts themes of isolation, self-loathing, and depression through music and his “Weaponry” track with Jessie J perfectly encapsulates each powerful concept. AJ Smith — “Confetti” Armed with a triumphant beat, up-and-coming pop virtuoso AJ Smith shared the feel-good single “Confetti” in anticipation for the new year. “I wrote ‘Confetti’ as an anthem for celebrating those little and big victories,” AJ said about the song. “I produced it with sounds that make me happy in mind.”

Dounia — “F.ck Me Eyes” Following her 2019 LP The Scandal, New York City-based singer Dounia has been steadily releasing new music and this week, she dropped the sultry melody “F.ck Me Eyes.” Over a sizzling beat, the singer confidently asserts her dominance. Jxdn — “Better Off Dead” 18-year-old singer-songwriter Jxdn dropped the lovelorn anthem “Better Off Dead,” co-written by pop mainstays Lauv and Blackbear. The song is slated to appear on his upcoming debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow and is woven with early aughts pop punk influences.