All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

February may have been the shortest month of the year, but pop artists were still making the most of it. Lady Gaga premiered the lead single off her upcoming record Chromatica, SZA and Justin Timberlake teamed up for a jazzy tune, and Charli XCX hopped on a remix of 100 Gecs. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Lady Gaga — “Stupid Love” Leading up to her sixth studio record Chromatica, Gaga turns a page on “Stupid Love.” The whimsical pop number draws influences from Madonna’s heyday with a driving downbeat and Gaga’s soaring vocals cutting through wonky synths. The single marks a new era for the pop icon, and fans are looking forward to new music from the singer. SZA — “The Other Side” Feat. Justin Timberlake SZA revealed she had been working with her musical icon Justin Timberlake several months ago and the outcome finally sees a release. Recorded for the next Timberlake-curated Trolls World Tour soundtrack. A funky bass keeps the tempo as SZA and Timberlakes’ harmonies soar over heavy percussive elements. Although the song is slated for a film soundtrack, Timberlakes’ smooth production ensures it to be an instant hit.

Christine And The Queens — “La Vita Nuova” Feat Caroline Polachek Christine And The Queens debuted a surprise EP Thursday that included a number with Caroline Polachek. Opening with Chris’s powerful voice crooning in Italian, the pulsating single combines the singers’ two voices in ethereal harmony. The EP as a whole showcases Chris’s meticulous songwriting, with attention to detail in every thoughtfully-delivered line. Jessie Ware — “Spotlight” Jessie Ware is gearing up for her 2020 return with the new record What’s Your Pleasure following the 2017 project Glasshouse. And “Spotlight” gives fans a glimpse into the record. Starting slow, a wobbly synth adds dimension to Ware’s soft-spoken vocals. While Ware’s voice is delicate, retro percussion transforms the tune into an upbeat, disco-tinged power ballad.

100 Gecs — “Ringtone (Remix)” Feat Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito The year is 2020 and who would have guessed that internet-favorite esoteric electronic producers 100 Gecs would be making music with some of today’s biggest pop stars? Well, here we are. 100 Gecs’ 2019 record 1000 Gecs was well received and even piqued the interest of Charli XCX who enlisted the help of Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito to rework the track “Ringtone.” Charli’s metallic vocals breathe new life in the upbeat track while Rico Nasty’s verse adds a captivating rocked-out element. J Balvin — “Rojo” Latin pop sensation J Balvin is still celebrating the success of his appearance during this year’s Super Bowl half time show. But he hasn’t stopped making music. The singer debuted “Rojo” this week. Along with a cinematic and heartbreaking video, the track keeps Balvin’s Latin-flavored rhythm while adding clarity to his emotional lyrics.

Ally Brooke — “Fabulous” Ex-Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke continues flexing her songwriting muscle with a slew of singles ahead of her debut headlining Time To Shine Tour. “Fabulous” is her latest solo effort. Produced by Halsey collaborator Heavy Mellow, Surfaces — “Take It Easy” The sole purpose of Surfaces is, according to the duo, “to spread love and positivity across the world.” With the new single “Take It Easy,” the group does just that. Shimmering piano arrives with crooning vocals and upbeat lyrics. The lyrical delivery and bright, rolling beat craft a distinctly feel-good tune.