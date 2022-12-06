All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

With December, major holidays, and Best Of list season in full swing, many music lovers might be reflecting on their favorite memories and melodic moments of 2022. However, these pop artists below have their sights set on the present and for some, taking over the charts next year with potential album releases. If you’ve clicked on this, there’s a large possibility you can be ahead of the curve by jamming out to the roundup of new songs. Here is Uproxx’s guide to this week’s Best New Pop music.

PinkPantheress – “Boy’s A Liar” Another electronic dance track with a twinkling electronic beat by Mura Masa, PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar” emphasizes her thoughts on a failed relationship due to a dishonest dude. “Can you take a look inside your heart? / Is there any room for me?” she asks. RM (feat. Anderson .Paak) – “Still Life” RM enlisted Anderson Paak for his new song “Still Life,” off his solo album, Indigo. Blending elements of R&B with RM’s heavy-hitting rap verses, .Paak adds a pleasant touch to the optimistic chorus. This is an easy standout from this week.

Alexander 23 (feat. Laufey) – “Ain’t Christmas” Bringing the emo energy for the holiday season, “Ain’t Christmas” is an acoustic carol between Alexander 23 and Laufey. As she opens the first verse with “the most wonderful time of the year is breaking my heart,” it immediately sets the somber tone for both vocalists. And there’s even a Mariah Carey namedrop. Noah Cyrus – “Set For Life” The closing track on her newly-released deluxe album edition, Noah Cyrus shines on the moody “Set For Life” — with her soulful vocals complimented by the piano and percussion. Reminiscent of acts like Lana Del Rey, especially in the second verse, it was a pleasant surprise as someone who wasn’t super familiar with Cyrus’ discography.

Quinn XCII (feat. Chelsea Cutler) – “Let Me Down” Another collaboration between Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, “Let Me Down” is an electronic-influenced anthem with tinges of lyrical sadness. “After putting out our sixth collaboration over the last five years, it really never gets old working on music with Chelsea,” Quinn shared via The Honey POP. J. Maya – “Machine Learning” J. Maya’s “Machine Learning” is proof that her decision to pursue music instead of Harvard Law is paying off. Relying on a robotic-esque beat as she speaks to societal standards, J. Maya is also offering an uplifting message to someone else.

PNAU, Troye Sivan – “You Know What I Need” A disco-influenced dance track from DJ trio PNAU and Troye Sivan, “You Know What I Need” contains a catchy beat that will keep listeners returning to this release. “We went deep on this one with legendary pianist Reuben James, we will see you on the dance floor,” PNAU’s Nick Littlemore told Rolling Stone. Katie Gregson-Macleod – “White Lies” Gregson-Macleod heartbreakingly details the seemingly-autobiographical memories of a lost relationship in “White Lies.” From “a world where you didn’t keep changing your mind” to pretending to be busy, she eventually boils it down to one line about moving on in the piano-driven chorus, “The truth is, maybe, I don’t.”