After J-Hope and Jin, BTS’ leader RM drops his highly anticipated solo album Indigo today (December 2).

The first studio album contains 10 tracks with a roster full of A-list features such as Erykah Badu, Anderson.Paak, Tablo, Mahalia and so much more. Around the same time, the Korean artist unleashed the music video to his bone-chilling lead single “Wild Flower” featuring youjeen.

Ahead of the album release, it was reported the “seoul” artist left a lengthy heartfelt letter on the bulletin board on the WeVerse app (an artist messaging and bulletin board for fans) opening up his vulnerable thoughts on the meaning behind Indigo.

“To be honest, I didn’t start with a title song decided. Every song is equal to me,” RM said midway through his letter. “I was afraid and a little panicked about presenting a song 4 minutes and 33 seconds long, mainly in Hangul, in this generation of streaming. Because they are not songs meant for the hype or to create noise! Just like my ID, Rkive, I sincerely think that it is enough if they will stay the same and be remembered and bloom in the hearts of many, even as time passes. You might be surprised that many people participated in my first solo album, but this album is like an exhibition I curated myself. You will be convinced of this if you can see the synergy that those people and I have together. They were all the best people that could have been invited, and their frequencies cannot be replaced!”

indigo is available on all streaming platform now.

Check the full tracklist to indigo below.

1. “Yun” (with Erykah Badu)

2. “Still Life” (with Anderson .Paak)

3. “All Day” (with Tablo)

4. “건망증” (with Kim Sawol)

5. “Closer” (with Paul Blanco and Mahalia)

6. “Change Pt. 2”

7. “Lonely”

8. “Hectic” (with Colde)

9. “들꽃놀이” (with Youjeen)

10. “No. 2” (with Park Ji-yoon)

