All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some exciting endeavors. Selena Gomez dropped her first Spanish-language project, Nick Jonas returned with another solo LP, and Blackpink‘s Rosé kicked off her solo career. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Selena Gomez — “Dámelo To” Feat. Myke Towers Selena Gomez’s anticipated Spanish-language EP Revelación debuted this week, and with it came the playful tune “Dámelo To” with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers. Over subdued-yet-bouncy beat, Gomez passionately delivers lines about the joy of saying her lover’s name. Nick Jonas — “2Drunk” It’s only been a few weeks since Nick Jonas announced his solo LP Spaceman, and it’s already here. The effort sees the popstar diving into dance-ready territory, as heard on the cathartic tune “2Drunk,” where he gets in his feelings about missing his significant other.

Rosé — “On The Ground” Blackpink member Rosé kicked off her solo career this week with not one, but two new tracks. While the group is still very much together, Rosé used the two singles, one upbeat and one nostalgia-inducing, to position herself as a strong artist outside the quartet. Ali Gatie — “Can’t Let You Go” Following the release of his breakout debut album You, Ali Gatie returns with his heart-tugging vocals on the soulful track “Can’t Let You Go” to announce his EP The Idea Of Her. “‘Can’t Let You Go’ is about a hopeless romantic holding on to a love that’s long faded,” Gatie says. “I wrote the song to describe the struggles of moving on and how impossible it may seem at times.”

Giveon — “All To Me” The Grammys took place this weekend so celebrate his Grammy-nominated debut EP Take Time, Giveon returned to issue a deluxe version, which included the brand-new track “All To Me.” The new single reflects Giveon’s ability to craft a devoted love song, crooning each sultry line over warm guitar and soft strings. Jorja Smith — “Addicted” Fans have been waiting for Jorja Smith to give word about a follow up to her debut 2018 album Lost & Found, and this week, they may have finally gotten it. Ushering in a new era of music, Smith released the rousing track “Addicted,” which she premiered alongside a self-recorded video.

Joshua Bassett — “Telling Myself” Joshua Bassett may have gotten caught up in a teenage love triangle drama after Olivia Rodrigo released her smash-hit single “Drivers License,” but that’s not kept him from rolling out his own debut project. “It’s the most proud I’ve ever been of a body of work,” he told Billboard about his self-titled EP. “I showed myself that I can really do more than what I thought. It’s got me all over it — people will be able to feel that when they listen to it.” Jhené Aiko — “Stranger” It’s been exactly a decade since Jhené Aiko first released her debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s). To celebrate the anniversary, the singer decided to rerelease to project to streaming services, including the previously-unheard track “Stranger.” The project originally came about when Aiko was turned down from record labels as a teenager. She eventually decided that instead of trying to “sell” her soul, she just wanted to “sail,” and her debut mixtape came shortly thereafter.