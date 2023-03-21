All The Best TikToks From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

While Taylor Swift is only two shows into her already-massive The Eras Tour, after playing Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, it’s already produced some truly peak TikTok videos.

Some include close-up views from floor seats of Swift’s takes of “Enchanted” and “My Tears Ricochet,” which showcase her changing outfits and some haunting dances from backup performers.

Another focused on a security guard at State Farm Stadium, who had been getting really into the music of Swift’s set. Who could blame her?

Then, there was the focus of Swift’s “Vigilante Sh*t” choreography, which had fans going wild as she uses a chair routine straight out of Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango.” One fan brought up that her mom, Andrea, had thought back in 2009 that some of Swift’s moves were a little questionable if young fans were in the audience.

A few more fans gathered for a hilarious video that found them casually tossing in Swift’s song titles into the conversation before playing the song. “What are the primary colors again?” one asked. “I think blue, yellow, red,” another in the group answered as the instrumental to “Red” started.

Swift is also gearing up for her next two nights at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

Check out some more of our favorite TikToks tied to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.