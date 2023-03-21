All The Best TikToks From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

While Taylor Swift is only two shows into her already-massive The Eras Tour, after playing Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, it’s already produced some truly peak TikTok videos.
Some include close-up views from floor seats of Swift’s takes of “Enchanted” and “My Tears Ricochet,” which showcase her changing outfits and some haunting dances from backup performers.
@allenk1_1
I was Enchanted To Meet You@taylorswift #theerastour #taylorswift
@avalava9
Replying to @asleepingseaweed i have no idea why they took it down 🥺 but here you go ❤️ #tstheerastourglendale #tstheerastour #taylorswift
Another focused on a security guard at State Farm Stadium, who had been getting really into the music of Swift’s set. Who could blame her?
@skibiscuit
Perition for Taylor to invite Pocket to the rest of theerastour. #tstheerastour #taylorswift #glendaletstheerastour #glendaletheerastour
Then, there was the focus of Swift’s “Vigilante Sh*t” choreography, which had fans going wild as she uses a chair routine straight out of Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango.” One fan brought up that her mom, Andrea, had thought back in 2009 that some of Swift’s moves were a little questionable if young fans were in the audience.
@tswiftclips
Protect Andrea Swift at all costs 🫶🏻 @taylorswift @taylornation #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #theerastour #glendaletstheerastour #erastour #tstheerastour
A few more fans gathered for a hilarious video that found them casually tossing in Swift’s song titles into the conversation before playing the song. “What are the primary colors again?” one asked. “I think blue, yellow, red,” another in the group answered as the instrumental to “Red” started.
@squigglyoreo
this is is trying to do this trend #taylorswift #taylor #erastour
Swift is also gearing up for her next two nights at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this weekend.
Check out some more of our favorite TikToks tied to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
@thesalclark
WE WENT BACK TO FUCKING CHURCH #glendaletstheerastour #theerastour #tstheerastour #dontblameme #reputation #swifttok #taylorswift #fyp #concerttok
@moogzilla
I HAVE SO MANY MORE BUT THESE ARE ALL TOO GOOD AHHHH #erastour #taylorswift i love you so much @taylorswift
@taylortiminskas
she must have many versions of each look in dfferent colors #erastour #taylorswift
@lesleycrews
less than 30 days out people 🗣️ #taylorswifterastour #taylorswift #swiftie #swifttok #outofthewoods #erastour
@swiftbetterhavemymoney
So I’m gonna change with every era vibe I guess? #theerastour #theerastourtaylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #taylorswift #funny #fypシ
@enerianna
never recovering from opening night😭 #tstheerastour #erazona #taylorswift #PCD #glendaletstheerastour #swiftie #erastour #glendale #swifttok #taylorswiftopeningnight
@paulineengo
Too bad I didn’t get tickets…🙃 #taylorswift #erastour #theweeknd #sofistadium #sofi #losangeles