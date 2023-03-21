Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Second Night Glendale 2023
Getty Image
Pop

All The Best Fan Outfits From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ (So Far)

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has already made history twice. First off, the tour has already appropriately earned just over half a billion dollars, and the Swifties are dressing the part when it stops in their city.

Next, after selling out opening night in Glendale, Arizona (now known as Swift City, ERAzona), Swift broke the record for the most-attended female concert in U.S. history — a record previously held by pop superstar Madona. Lastly, although Swift wasn’t the first entertainer to crash Ticketmaster’s server due to overwhelming demand during its pre-sale, fans of the “Lavender Haze” singer’s outrage with the company eventually led to a Senate Judiciary hearing.

Now, as the tour kicks into the swing of things with opening night out of the way, all eyes are on the Swifties. Super fans of the singer are joining in on the show’s theme of Swift’s different phases throughout her career in music by dressing for the occasion. While the musician isn’t known as a “fashion girlie,” she has several memorable looks to serve as inspiration.

From her most recognizable crystalized looks to her cardigan sweater era, she has a look for everyone. Take a look at some of the Swifties’ best outfits for The Eras Tour below.

@diyjenna

Felt like Halloween but for Swifties #taylorswiftoutfitsinspo #erasoutfitinspo #erasoutfitideas #taylorswiftglendale

♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

@linagaly

Taylor swift The Eras Tour #swiftnation #erazona #taylorswift #concert #taylorswifttheerastour #outfits #ootd

♬ Bejeweled – Taylor Swift

@juliiieanne

which midnights fit is your fav so far??? #taylorswift #bejeweled #outfitideas

♬ Bejeweled – Taylor Swift

@wantlocker

The Eras Tour is coming up and we have all the outfit inspo you need! ✨ Everything linked in @hdetbaby Locker! #taylorswift #erastour #erastouroutfits #erastouroutfit #midnights #concertoutfits

♬ original sound – r & m <33

@miahansennn

eras tour night 2 with dr swift!!! #erastour #erastourtaylorswift #erastouroutfits #glendale #swiftcity #reputation #lover #willow #glendalestadium #taylorswift #icried #fyp #drswift #drswiftie #erasoutfit #speaknow #taylorsversion #nyugraduation

♬ Bejeweled – Taylor Swift

@fearlessfallon

Replying to @paigeruonala over 2000 rhinestones, 10 yards of rhinestone chain, and 60 hours to complete. #taylorswift #taylorswiftmidnights

♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

@camillegriffith

Taylor swift era tour outfit reveal!! 🪩 its opening night BABY! #taylorswiftconcertoutfit #erastouroutfits #taylorswiftmidnights #taylorswifterastouroutfits #1989era #reputationera #midnightsera #tswiftoutfitinspo #outfittransition

♬ Ready For It x Vigilante Shit – DJ Rog 🎧

@k8pekuri

My Eras Tour outfit that i literally did 0 planning for 🫶🏼🥲 10 more days baby!!!! #swifttok #erastourtaylorswift #erastouroutfits #erastouroutfit #erastouroutfitideas #taylorswift #swiftie #erastourvegas

♬ Karma – Taylor Swift

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×