All The Best Fan Outfits From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ (So Far)

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has already made history twice. First off, the tour has already appropriately earned just over half a billion dollars, and the Swifties are dressing the part when it stops in their city.

Next, after selling out opening night in Glendale, Arizona (now known as Swift City, ERAzona), Swift broke the record for the most-attended female concert in U.S. history — a record previously held by pop superstar Madona. Lastly, although Swift wasn’t the first entertainer to crash Ticketmaster’s server due to overwhelming demand during its pre-sale, fans of the “Lavender Haze” singer’s outrage with the company eventually led to a Senate Judiciary hearing.

Now, as the tour kicks into the swing of things with opening night out of the way, all eyes are on the Swifties. Super fans of the singer are joining in on the show’s theme of Swift’s different phases throughout her career in music by dressing for the occasion. While the musician isn’t known as a “fashion girlie,” she has several memorable looks to serve as inspiration.

From her most recognizable crystalized looks to her cardigan sweater era, she has a look for everyone. Take a look at some of the Swifties’ best outfits for The Eras Tour below.