Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 and 18 in Glendale, Arizona and the shows have been packed with excitement. It has an amazing setlist, a jaw-dropping array of outfits, and entertaining openers. Plus, it broke a record on its opening night.

If that’s not enough, there’s more. During that first show, a couple got married while Swift’s “Seven” interlude from Folklore played, which preceded “Invisible String,” a “very special song” for the couple. Donned in wedding attire, lovebirds René Hurtado and Max Bochman said their ‘I do’s and kissed while audience members around them cheered, and their friend officiated the whole thing.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Hurtado shared, “It was really thrilling and exciting. I’m so glad that we did it. It was really special, and the timing during the concert was so beautiful.”

She continued: “We pretty much had the best seat in the house. It was a really wonderful experience. Our section was so supportive and sweet to us when they saw what we were doing.”

“She definitely is my whole life,” she explained. “Any Swiftie would understand the need and want to incorporate Taylor Swift in your marriage. She has the best love songs that you dedicate to your spouse. She really is my life soundtrack and is very important to me.”

She also shared that a member of Swift’s team gifted them a guitar pick. What a way to seal the deal!