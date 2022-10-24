After ‘Animal Farm,’ South Korea’s R&B princess BIBI continues to tease and feed avid listeners parts of the upcoming Lowlife Princess: Noir with two more pre-release singles and a set release date for her first studio album.

Earlier today, BIBI unveiled “Sweet Sorrow Of Mother,” one of two pre-release singles, with a short music video to compliment it. The playful jazz single features a piano accompaniment with a message about the sorrows of being madly in love. Just like ‘Animal Farm,’ BIBI showcases a minimal form of acting as a lonely jazz club singer in the 1920s or 1930s.

BIBI’s other pre-release single “Motospeed 24” is said to be released Friday, October 28, around the same time (12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST).

Last Friday, BIBI and the Fheel Good Music team dropped the release schedule for her first studio album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. Besides the two pre-release tracks already set to drop this week, the debut album now has a settled release date for next month. Korean R&B listeners and BIBItans (BIBI fans) can expect the first full project on the midnight (EST/1 p.m. KST) of Friday, November 18. Though more info on the album, tracklist and lead single have yet to be confirmed, fans can now rest easy knowing a date has been settled.

Following the release of her studio album, BIBI will take part of 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3rd and 4th.

Lowlife Princess: Noir comes out on 11/18 via Fheel Good Music/88Rising.