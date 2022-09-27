Bibi Brings In The Blood In Her New Music Video For ‘Animal Farm’

Happy bloody birthday, BIBI.

Korean R&B princess BIBI rings in a new year by dropping a music video to her pre-release single, “Animal Farm,” ahead of her highly-anticipated studio album Lowlife Princess — Noir.

What starts off as a fancy dinner of masked men and men with pig snouts surrounding a long dinner table, as BIBI is propped up like the “main course” at the center, ends with a complete blood bath. Staying true and unapologetic with her vision and music, BIBI stays consistent by taking on themes of exploring one’s self as well as subtle jabs on society’s views on sex, sexuality, and class. With “Animal Farm,” the Korean soloist seems to seek revenge to those who hinder her from being herself, and objectifies, or even sexualize, her instead — “Welcome, well done / Shameless friends of mine / Who’s next? / Hang my pretty head in your room / Where is love? Where is my sympathy? / What have we lost? / Is it a farm? Is it society? / Am I a tiger or a gazelle?”

According to a press release, BIBI channels her theatrical side by presenting her envisioned alter-ego, “Al the Low-life Princess,” as a precursor to her debut full-length album that is yet to come (but coming soon). “Al” is said to portray a more sinister side of BIBI in the new album, something fans and followers have yet to see aside from her quirky past releases.

As fans wait for the full-length album, BIBI is set to perform at 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3rd and 4th, and will also star in a Korean noir film titled Hwaran with actor Song Joong Ki.