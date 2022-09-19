The star-studded lineup for Head In The Clouds Jakarta has been confirmed by 88rising. Jackson Wang, Joji, NIKI, eaJ, (G)I-DLE, and Rich Brian will serve as headliners for the two-day festival on December 3 and 4. BIBI and YOASOBI were also teased, and Kaskade is listed as the special guest.

Head In The Clouds Jakarta was first announced August 1, one week before Head In The Clouds Manila was unveiled and three weeks before a two-day Head In The Clouds festival was staged at the famous Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. That was the second-best 88rising California takeover of the year, as their “Head In The Clouds Forever” Coachella set became the first-ever set curated by a label to perform on the iconic festival’s main stage (as Billboard reports).

“I never really think of us as a label, I think of us as a collective of artists,” 88rising CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro explained for Uproxx’s April cover story. “The label is just a function of putting out music. But before that, we are a collective of artists that want to put out good stuff. It’s about us all coming together, too. And that’s why Head In The Clouds Forever is so dope because that’s just a live, living, and breathing interpretation of what this company wants to be.”

A key piece in formulating that living-and-breathing embodiment for Asian artistry began with the inaugural Head In The Clouds in 2018 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, coinciding with a compilation album by the same name, and 88rising continued to cohesively showcase its artists with Head In The Clouds II in 2019. The highly anticipated Head In The Clouds III will include smash singles such as BIBI’s “The Weekend,” Niki’s “Split,” and Wang’s “Mind Games” featuring MILLI that released last month.

Head In The Clouds Jakarta will spotlight Joji and Wang following the releases of their solo albums Smithereens and Magic Man, respectively. It will also give fans another chance to see NIKI after she was forced to miss Head In The Clouds at the Rose Bowl due to a positive COVID-19 test. Her headlining slot was filled by Joji’s Yebi Labs DJ set.

Two-day passes for Head In The Clouds Jakarta go on sale here beginning Wednesday (September 21).

Joji is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.