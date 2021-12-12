News that Billie Eilish was going to host and appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live set the internet alight when it broke, as the double duty nod is a pretty prestigious gig for a teen. Yes, let’s keep in mind Billie is literally a 19-year-old doing things that most full grown adults can’t do. She’s released her second album, Happier Than Ever, a gorgeous left turn for the young pop star, and proof that moody, simmering jazz never goes out of style. As most artists are introduced by the host, and Billie was doing both, her parents did the honors of introing their daughter for her first performance.

And during her first musical appearance on the comedy sketch show tonight, Billie flexed her range, performing the title track off her new record, “Happier Than Ever,” a song that happens to split into a second song halfway through. Starting off as a jazzy ballad about being away from a toxic relationship, midway through, the song explodes into an emotional, almost metal-tinged outburst about how much the relationship in question really did impact the singer. Accompanied by her ever-present collaborator and brother, Finneas on guitar, and a drummer, the song’s transformation was incredible to watch, and further proof that her chops as a performer are above and beyond.

Now back to brunette, after conducting most of the press appearances for this album as a blonde, Billie bursts out of a living room set and headbangs around the stage for the rambunctious second half of the song. It’s pretty epic, even for her. Check it out above.