Tonight (May 18), pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter made her debut on Saturday Night Live as the season 49 finale’s musical guest. Her performance is more timely than ever, as she is currently climbing the charts with her hit single, “Espresso.” As she says on the song, “I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer,” and she certainly put in the work for this special late night performance.

While on stage, Carpenter sits at a bar, appropriately sipping an espresso martini. She hops off of a barstool, hitting the dance floor as she holds onto each spark of energy. She moves to the group in smooth syncopation with her dancers, who are dressed as staffers of a luxurious hotel bar. Dressed in a lacy red top, Carpenter can’t stay asleep, and she’s passing along that energy to the fans.

Carpenter has a knack for coming up with pop hits, and “Espresso” has shown to be one of her biggest so far. With a catchy bass line and ’80s-inspired synths, “Espresso” is sure to be the song of the summer. The song is currently sitting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is expected to shoot up. Now, that’s that her-espresso!

You can see a clip of the performance above.