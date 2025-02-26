Billie Eilish is currently in the midst of an Australian tour, and while there, she delivered some insight during a chat with local media.

In a new interview with Australia’s The Hot Hits, Eilish was asked about her plans for the the next 12 months and if they include getting back in the studio. Her response confirmed that and also suggested news of more tour dates is coming:

“Yeah, definitely getting back into the studio and doing stuff. Next 12 months, I want to… I definitely have more tour, lots of tour to do, and probably more than I’m even scheduled for that’s gonna come, which I’m excited about. I feel like [touring], I’ve really made it into something really fun and enjoyable where it’s not always been that way. I’ve really suffered on tour and I feel like it’s gotten to be really, really enjoyable, so I’m excited for that.”

One of the interviewers also asked Eilish for life advice, and Eilish emphasized having patience. She said:

“It’s hard, and I don’t have a lot of patience just in general. But I really mean, not necessarily in little situations. I mean, that too, but more in the larger scheme of things and how things can feel really big and intense and like, that’s it, forever. When you’re in that kind of weird place of, like, ‘This is it, this is all I’m ever going to feel and I’m stuck here forever and nothing’s ever going to change,’ even if it’s good or bad. Like sometimes, you feel like that when things are good: You’re like, ‘I’m going to be happy forever,’ and vice versa. I think it’s really important, especially when you’re feeling those dark things, and I hope you aren’t, but when you are, it’s really good to just be like, just, ‘Patience time.'”

Check out the full interview above.