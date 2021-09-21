After stunning in a pale pink ballgown at this year’s Met Gala, Billie Eilish‘s latest Instagram post shows she’s back to her usual uniform: a baggy t-shirt and sneakers. But there’s still something special about her new outfit post — it offers an official first look at a pair of Air Jordan shoes she designed.

Eilish’s Air Jordan collaboration was previously rumored back in June, but her Instagram post officially confirms the news. The singer has two sneaker designs, one is a bright green high top design which reflects her When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? era while the second beige lace-up shoe mimics her Happier Than Ever album’s color scheme. Speaking to Nike in a Behind The Design interview, Eilish said she loves how both designs can be worn with a plethora of styles. “You can kind of do anything in them,” she said. “They’re gender-neutral, which I really love. You can be whoever and whatever you want in these.”

She noted on Instagram:

“I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material).”

Both shoe designs launch on Eilish’s website on 9/27. Get them here.