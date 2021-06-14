Fans who follow Billie Eilish on social media know that she’s a sneakerhead, so her rumored next endeavor is probably a dream come true and not a huge surprise: It’s reported that she is collaborating with Nike and Air Jordan on her own Jordan sneaker.

Over the weekend, sneaker-focused publication Sole Retriever shared an image of what looks like a booklet, the cover of which reads, “Eilish x Nike x Air Jordan.” Since then, Sneaker News has reported that Eilish is getting her own colorway of the Air Jordan 1 KO. Photos of the sneaker surfaced and it’s a monochrome green shoe, with Eilish’s logo on the tongue and her name on the insole, sandwiching the Jordan logo.

First look at the @billieeilish x Air Jordan 1 KOhttps://t.co/zI71nelKpS pic.twitter.com/IF8KQ2YgJU — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 14, 2021

Last summer, Eilish famously had some Jordans and other valuable sneakers soiled by her then-new puppy. It was estimated that thousands of dollars of shoes were dirtied by the messy dog.

In other Eilish style news, she recently explained what inspired her new blonde hair, saying, “I’ve been wanting blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair, and it was like, me just with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, ‘Ahhh! It’s so sick I want it!’ I kind of thought of it as a dream, I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair’s been through so much, I thought it would burn it all off if I tried — but I did it.”