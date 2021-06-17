Billie Eilish has of course become beloved thanks to her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. It wasn’t exactly filled with happy music, though. Now she’s prepared to follow it up with Happier Than Ever next month, and it turns out that on terms of the general emotional tone, the new album won’t exactly be a reversal of its predecessor.

In a new Rolling Stone profile, Eilish noted that despite the happiness-indicating title of the record, “almost none of the songs on this album are joyful.” Further, with “only the slightest tinge of humor,” as the publication put it, Eilish said, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Eilish spoke about how her perspective on the openness of celebrities changed once she became one, saying, “It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want. The bigger I’ve gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do. It wouldn’t make sense to people who aren’t in this world. If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They’d be like, ‘It would be so easy. You could just do it.’ No. It’s crazy the amount of things you don’t think about before it’s right in front of you.”

