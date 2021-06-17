In a handful of weeks, Billie Eilish is set to release her hyper-anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever. Ahead of then, she is the subject of a new profile from Rolling Stone. It’s a wide-ranging piece, and in it, Eilish briefly touches on the reaction to her internet-breaking Vogue photoshoot.

Eilish spoke about why she rejects one particular comparison she saw between her classic baggy clothes look and the new photos, saying, “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to] the picture of [the more recent Vogue]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth.’ I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that.'”

On a somewhat related note, Eilish also spoke about how it felt wearing her black and green wig while she was transitioning to her new blonde look, saying, “It was weird. I was playing this former Billie Eilish with green hair, singing a song from a year and a half prior, while I have 16 new songs that I haven’t put out yet. The fans didn’t really even know that it was a goodbye to an era. That’s kind of heartbreaking but endearing at the same time.”

